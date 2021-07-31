Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Buy

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

TWNK opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.