Piper Sandler Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.