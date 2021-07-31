Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $58.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.20 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $232.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.50 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $240.63 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

HBNC opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

