Truist Securiti Comments on TransUnion’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransUnion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

TRU opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.79. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $114,134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 372,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransUnion by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 255,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

