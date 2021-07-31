KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ryder System in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%.

R has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

