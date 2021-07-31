Citigroup Inc. Purchases 809 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $159,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,376.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

