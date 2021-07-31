Citigroup Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 1st quarter valued at $4,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.89. The company has a market cap of $459.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.