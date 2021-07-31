Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.34. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

