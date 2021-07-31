Analysts Offer Predictions for BankUnited, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE BKU opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,586,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

