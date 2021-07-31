Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $464,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 in the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

NFE opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

