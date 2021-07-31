Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of PEBK opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.