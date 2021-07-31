Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Northern Technologies International worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

