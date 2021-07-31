Geode Capital Management LLC Has $885,000 Stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMARA were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. Research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

