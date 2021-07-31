Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,832 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CPS Technologies were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a PE ratio of 327.66 and a beta of 1.44. CPS Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

