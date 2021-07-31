Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 129,365 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 129,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in View during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in View during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get View alerts:

Shares of View stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.