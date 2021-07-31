Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 48 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $456.91 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $285.96 and a one year high of $457.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.73.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

