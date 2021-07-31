Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

