Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRPTF. UBS Group cut shares of Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price target on shares of Getlink and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

GRPTF opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65. Getlink has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

