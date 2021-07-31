Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.55.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,514.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after acquiring an additional 125,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.