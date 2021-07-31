ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.28.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.