World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $189.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $73.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.