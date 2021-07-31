Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (PPRQF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.55 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$15.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

