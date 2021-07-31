HSBC Downgrades Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to Reduce

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 4,500 ($58.79). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,950 ($64.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of -8.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,722.15.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

