Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 661 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,102% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $462.80 million, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.