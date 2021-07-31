Zacks Investment Research Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $203.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.55.

NVDA opened at $194.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $485.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

