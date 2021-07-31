Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $2,999,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,701,414.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OSH opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

