Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 14,480 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.49 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

