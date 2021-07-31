Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells $19,312,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:DELL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.