Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells $19,312,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DELL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

