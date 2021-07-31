Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $675.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veritone by 28.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 248,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritone by 353.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 216,877.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

