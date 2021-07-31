UBS Group AG Has $55,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of PJUL opened at $29.89 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66.

