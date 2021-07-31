UBS Group AG Buys New Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $23,571,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TERN opened at $7.50 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.