UBS Group AG Has $57,000 Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY opened at $54.40 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

