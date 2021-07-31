UBS Group AG Sells 778 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $365.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

