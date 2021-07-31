UBS Group AG Buys 30,002 Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 1,709.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Evoke Pharma worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,976 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

