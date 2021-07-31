Geode Capital Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $11,800,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

