Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.37.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE ATUS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock valued at $94,829,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

