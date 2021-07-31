FY2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.71 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

