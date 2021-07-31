Reviewing Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -77.99% -86.38% -9.45% Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.49 -$49.19 million ($2.33) -1.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.34 $22.18 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sotherly Hotels and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

