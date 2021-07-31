Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) & BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Financial Review

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack in the Box and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.02 billion 2.37 $89.76 million $4.65 23.41 BBQ $121.44 million 1.08 $4.95 million N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 14.38% -19.33% 8.12% BBQ -5.93% -13.13% -2.57%

Risk and Volatility

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Jack in the Box and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 4 12 0 2.65 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jack in the Box presently has a consensus target price of $122.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. BBQ has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.43%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Jack in the Box.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats BBQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 brick and mortar locations, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

