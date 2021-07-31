UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

SWIR stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

