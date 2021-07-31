Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $197.05 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

