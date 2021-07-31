FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $121.43 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.