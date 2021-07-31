Starbucks Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $121.43 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

