FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Reduced by Analyst

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PBIP opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.06. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

