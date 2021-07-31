1st Source Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in 1st Source by 63.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 1st Source by 278.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

