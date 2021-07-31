Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report $681.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $688.20 million. Green Plains reported sales of $417.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

