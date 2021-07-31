UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 6,331.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,315 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Borr Drilling worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BORR stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 5.89.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 109.73%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

