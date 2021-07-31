FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.78.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$150.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.98. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$73.49 and a twelve month high of C$153.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

