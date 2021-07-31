The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of AAN opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.27 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.