Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 145.5% in July

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.